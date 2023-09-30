Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 96 Times, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 29, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 96 times, having fired 432 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, automatic grenade launchers, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russians also launched one missile strike.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A plant and a public catering facility were hit in the city of Kherson.

Following Russian shelling, three people were reported injured.