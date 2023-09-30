Combat Positions, Strongholds In Garabagh Region Liquidated

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of local anti-terror measures, the combat positions
and support points abandoned by the Armenian armed forces'
formations are liquidated, communication lines are restored in the
territory, Azernews reports.
On September 29, the combat position on the Tartar-Aghdara road
has been liquidated and the safe movement of vehicles was
ensured.
