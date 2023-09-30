(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Houston, Texas Sep 29, 2023 (Issuewire)

QRepublik, a leading Medical IDs startup, has been named one of the top US startups by USVenture.news. The recognition highlights QRepublik Medical ID's innovative approach to medical identification platform and its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to its customers.

USVenture.news is the leading platform for discovering the most promising startups and investment opportunities in the United States. The site produces content around lists of the top US startups, interviews with founders of all stages, and company news and updates.

"Being named one of the top US startups by USVenture.news is a significant achievement for our team," said Alexander Senkevich, Founder and CEO at QRepublik . "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that make a difference in the lives of our customers. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to continued growth and success."

At QRepublik, our focus on disrupting the Medical IDs sector has helped us stand out in the competitive US startup landscape. Our unique value proposition, exceptional customer service, and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions have been key to our success.

As one of the top US startups, we are committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible solutions to our customers. We are grateful for the recognition from USVenture.news and look forward to continued growth and success in the years to come.

For more information, please contact Alexander, CEO at QRepublik