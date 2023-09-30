(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) --



1912 -- Kuwait witnesses a year of prosperity branded "Al-Tafha Year" when pearl diving yields, with Kuwait's flotilla of more than 800 dhows, reached six million rupees.

1979 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet decides to establish the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture.

1980 -- Kuwait national soccer team is crowned champion of the 1980 AFC Asian Cup Final, beating South Korea 3-0.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah appeals to the first international children summit held in New York to relieve children in Kuwait who were suffering from oppression and injustice at the hands of the occupation Iraqi army.

1996 -- As'ad Al-Hamad Dermatology Center was inaugurated with a cost of KD 1.57 million.

1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Sharg shopping mall.

1998 -- The English-language "Sawt Al-Kuwait" is launched with transmission covering southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree naming the first Kuwaiti woman, Nabila Al-Mulla, as the country's permanent representative at the United Nations.

2013 -- The Kuwaiti futsal team is crowned champion of the first Gulf tournament for the game, beating Qatar 5-1.

2014 -- Kuwait University receives "the world excellency award" from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), for the project of a remote-controlled electronic telescope.

2018 -- The Council of Arab Businesswomen elects Sheikha Dr Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as president for the next four years until 2022.



2020 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah takes the constitutional oath at the parliament as the State of Kuwait Amir. (end)



