Kuwait Amir Congratulates Botswana On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Masisi good health and wellbeing, and friendly Botswana progress and prosperity. (end) rk

