Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Masisi good health and wellbeing. (end) rk

