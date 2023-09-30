Ukraine Planning To Develop Unified Reform Plan With Int'l Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kiev is planning to develop a unified plan of reforms for
Ukraine together with its international partners, Ukrainian media
quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal as saying, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"The government's plan of rebuilding Ukraine is not just about
rebuilding destroyed things. It is about transforming our country.
It is the integration into the European Union. It is new
institutions, new approaches, opportunities, and game rules.
Together with our international partners, we are planning to
develop a unified reform plan which would unite various programs,
in particular, those involving the International Monetary Fund, the
EU, the United States," Shmygal said at a meeting of the government
on Friday.
