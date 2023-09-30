War Update: 44 Military Clashes Occur On Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, a total of 44 combat engagements have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders across different directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, step by step liberating the temporarily occupied areas, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched six missile strikes and 56 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 40 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

On the night of September 30, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with the Shahed-136/131 suicide drones. The consequences are yet to be checked.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Komisarove, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Senkove and Kopanky; the Luhansk region's Novoselivske and Nevske; the Donetsk region's Zarichne, Spirne, Serebrianka, Bohdanivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv; the Kherson region's Olhivka and Beryslav.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near Klishchiivka.

In the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske directions, Russians launched over 20 unsuccessful attacks near the Donetsk region's Tonenke, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske. The enemy also made attempts to regain its lost position to the southwest of Avdiivka but had no success.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers tried and failed to regain their lost positions near Robotyne and Verbove.

In the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions, Ukrainian forces continue offensive (assault) actions and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying enemy logistics depots and attacking the rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit three enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, two surface-to-air missile systems, 13 artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare system.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine