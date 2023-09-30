Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the aggressor shelled Nikopol. The town was struck with heavy artillery. No casualties were reported,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, the impact locations are being inspected now. The consequences of enemy shelling are yet to be reported.

In the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region's communities, despite air raid alerts, it was relatively calm last night.