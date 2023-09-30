Combat Positions And Strongholds In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region Liquidated (VIDEO)


9/30/2023 1:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. As a result of local anti-terror measures, the combat positions and support points abandoned by the Armenian armed forces' formations are liquidated, communication lines are restored in the territory, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On September 29, the combat position on the Tartar-Aghdara road has been liquidated and the safe movement of vehicles was ensured.

MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search