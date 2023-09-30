Germany Keen To Boost Oil Supplies From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Germany has
expressed its interest in increasing oil deliveries from
Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
This announcement came during an extensive meeting between
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and German Chancellor
Olaf Scholz.
Chancellor Scholz reiterated Germany's keenness to expand
comprehensive collaboration with Kazakhstan.
He expressed full support for and admiration of the large-scale
political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan.
Concurrently, he stressed that the rule of law is a crucial
prerequisite for the sustainable development of the nation and for
attracting foreign investments.
Furthermore, the German side reaffirmed its strong commitment to
deepening trade, economic, and investment relations with
Kazakhstan.
Chancellor Scholz specifically indicated an interest in
increasing oil supplies, diversifying supply chains, and executing
infrastructure projects.
Both countries identified the necessity for robust cooperation
in the realm of green energy utilization and a joint commitment to
advancing the climate agenda.
A notable focus was placed on enhancing collaborative efforts to
establish favorable conditions for small and medium-sized
enterprises from both nations.
Today, Germany is one of the largest trading partners and
leading investors in our country's economy. Kazakhstan accounts for
approximately 83 percent of all of Germany's trade with the Central
Asian region. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 25 percent in
2022, reaching $2.8 billion.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.