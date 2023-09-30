Middle Corridor-Frameworked Kyrgyz Part Railway Initiative To See Light Soon - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A project for
the Kyrgyz part of the railway within the framework of the Middle
Corridor-from Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of
China to Makmal and other settlements in Kyrgyzstan-will be
presented soon, Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kayrat
Osmonaliyev, told Trend .
"The Middle Corridor is the classical Silk Road that initially
existed. It's very important for Kyrgyzstan, but it is also of
great importance to China and all the countries along this route.
This route passes through Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Turkey, and further into Eastern European countries," the
ambassador noted.
He emphasized that for countries located at the crossroads of
transit routes, active participation in the development of
international transportation is crucial. Leaders of countries
located around the Middle Corridor recognize this importance.
As President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov noted at last year's
summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, transport
is an essential aspect for further progressive development of trade
and economic cooperation.
According to Osmonaliyev, Kyrgyzstan plans to begin the
practical implementation of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan"
railway project, which will complement the railway and road
connections of the Middle Corridor, speeding up the delivery of
goods to Western countries.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.