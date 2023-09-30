Gov't Appoints Acting State Secretary Of Ministry For Veterans Affairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Andrii Pavlovskyi as acting State Secretary of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Andriy Bronislavovych Pavlovskyi has been temporarily entrusted with the duties of State Secretary of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine," the report says.

Government appoints threeministers

The Cabinet of Ministers also appointed Andrii Danyk as deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Serhii Trehubenko was dismissed from the post of deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.