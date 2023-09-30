United States Monitors Efficacy Of Price Cap On Russian Oil White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is watching Russia's oil exports and keeps discussing the price cap issue with European allies and partners to ensure that the restrictions are not violated.

The relevant statement was made by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House John Kirby during an online briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We'll keep looking at this and keep watching it, and keep discussing it with our European allies and partners to monitor the efficacy of the cap,” Kirby said.

He emphasized that nobody should buy Russian oil in violation with the price cap.

According to Kirby, the whole idea was not to obliterate Russian oil on the market but help balance the global supply with the global demand and minimize the profits of the Kremlin regime.