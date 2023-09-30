Infrastructure Object Hit In Russia's Drone Attack On Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 30, 2023, enemy drones reached some targets in the Vinnytsia region.
The relevant statement was made by Kalynivka City Council on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Vinnytsia Regional Military Head Serhii Borzov later confirmed that an infrastructure facility had been hit.
According to the preliminary data, no casualties were reported.
Referring to Kalynivka Mayor Vasyl Polishchuk, the town authorities mentioned that there had been no need to evacuate people, except for the impact location.
