Net Profit Of Turkish Banking Sector Up 39% In Jan-Aug

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's banking sector posted a net profit of 350.58 billion
Turkish liras ($13.2 billion) in the January-August period, the
country's banking watchdog said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The sector's net profit was up 39% on a yearly basis in the
first eight-month period, according to data by Banking Regulation
and Supervision Agency (BRSA).
Total assets of the sector rose 60.2% year-on-year to 20.33
trillion Turkish liras ($700.67 billion) as of the end of August,
the report showed.
Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, were 10.44 trillion
Turkish liras ($393.56 billion), up 56.75% compared with the same
period of the last year.
On the liabilities side, deposits held at lenders in Türkiye –
the largest liabilities item – totaled nearly 12.93 trillion
Turkish liras ($487.28 billion), up some %67.3 year-on-year.
The sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio
stood at 18.69% as of the end of last month, while the ratio of
non-performing loans to total cash loans was 2.38%.
A total of 54 state/private/foreign lenders – including deposit,
participation, and development and investment banks – conducted
banking activities in Türkiye as of August.
The sector had 204,497 employees, serving through 11,102
branches both in Türkiye and overseas.
MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107168420
