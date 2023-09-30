Maldivians Return To Polls To Vote In Presidential Runoff

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALE, Sept 30 (NNN-PSM) – The second round of the presidential election in the Maldives kicked off today, after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of votes in the first round, to win outright.

The runoff election featured a head-to-head contest between incumbent President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress coalition's candidate, Mohamed Muizzu, who is also the mayor of capital city of Male.

According to the Election Commission, a total of over 282,000 people are eligible to participate in the voting, to choose the Indian Ocean archipelagic country's president with a five-year term.

Voting started at 8.00 a.m. and will conclude at 5.00 p.m. local time today, with 586 ballot boxes being set up for the election.

Muizzu secured more than 46 percent of the votes, while Solih followed behind with 39 percent in the first round of the presidential election, held on Sept 9.– NNN-PSM

