Debunking The Confucius Institute Spy Myth

Below is a chapter excerpted from China Incorporated, a new book by academic Kerry Brown.

It has to be said that Confucius Institutes are curious entities. Unlike the Goethe Institute of Germany or the Alliance Francaise from France, they are almost all located within established non-Chinese universities. Some of these are very eminent institutions. The School of Oriental and African Studies in London, for instance, and the University of Chicago had such Institutes. (The latter was closed down in 2020.)

This means that from the start, they have existed in a far more complex environment that the stand-alone, more autonomous representative entities from other countries. The British Council, for example, tends to operate either independently of the other arms of the British state, or, in China, as the cultural arm of the embassy due to regulations there. Even so, in terms of office, badging, governance and identity, there is a lot of independence.

Established via the Hanban (the abbreviation for the Office of Chinese Council International) under the Ministry of Education in Beijing in 2004, as of 2019 Confucian Institutes across the world numbered 530, with an aim of opening 1,000.

Nestling in universities, they, however bright the idea operating in this way in the past may have been, were doomed to experience a vexatious fate.

Human Rights Watch in a document issued in 2019 put this unequivocally. The institutes are, it said.“fundamentally incompatible with a robust commitment to academic freedom. Confucius Institutes (CI) are extensions of the Chinese government that censor certain topics and perspectives in course materials on political grounds, and use hiring practices that take political loyalty into consideration.”

Despite this, it is clear that the perception of what the Confucius Institutes do races ahead of what any significant body of evidence shows that they actually do. Across the very different environments in which they are active, through different countries and in different local terrains, and according to the specifics of the institution they happen to be embedded in, Confucius Institutes are a mixed bunch.

My own experience since being aware of them from the mid-2000s onwards bears this out. Even back then, there was plenty of speculation about what these things were up to. Their closed doors and the ways in which they seemed to operate as an extension of the Chinese state right at the heart of liberal institutions, gave force to the worst possible interpretation. But the overwhelming impression I started to get was just how odd they were.

Confucius Institutes don't, for a start, have a common narrative they tell. They each testify to a very different story. This may depend on the leadership each one has, and the opportunities offered to them wherever they are located. Chinese power as it flows through these is more akin to a somewhat reactive, opportunistic force adapting itself to the environment it flows into.

If countries or particular universities want to allow large-scale events celebrating the noble achievements of the Communist Party's great leaders, events to which audiences might even turn up (even if only to devour the food after the formal event), then there are plenty of Confucius Institute directors who would be glad to step in.

But most of the time, Confucius Institutes are involved in language learning, very broad cultural education and doing what they said they would be doing – addressing the vast knowledge and linguistic deficit of the outside world.

If some of that looks like it might be presenting China in a positive light, then with a global audience that clearly has limited knowledge of China, and a country that is fast becoming more prominent, one has to ask the simple question: What is better – the provision of some knowledge about the place, or none at all?

If education systems in the outside world provided more material on Chinese culture and language, Confucius Institutes would have a far smaller audience. Their limited success in the past decade or so has been almost wholly on the back of having no competition in supplying this very basic education.

What is clear is that in a few cases, for entities run by an organization meant to promote China's image abroad and increase what is sometimes called its soft power, they have been excellent at achieving the exact opposite.

China's worst enemies could not have done more damage to the nation's image than the remarkable attempts made in 2014 at a convening of the European Association of Chinese Studies (EACS) in Portugal. Zealous officials from Hanban and the local Confucius Institute, cosponsors of the gathering, were accused by conference attendees of taking the printed booklet for the meeting – some of them in the hands of attendees – and ripping out a page acknowledging support from the Taiwanese Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation.

Madame Xu Lin, the global head of Hanban. Photo: Wikilpedia

This was made even more inflammatory because of the presence of Madame Xu Lin, the global head of Hanban, who was due to speak. Her hasty departure, after protests were lodged with local authorities, was an inglorious and humiliating exit, rather than the victory lap of someone who had made a good point well.