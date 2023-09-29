(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Los Angeles Urban League, our Board of Directors, staff, and stakeholders, we mourn the passing of California United States Senator Dianne Feinstein. She

was

an iconic figure

who

blazed

a

trail

for women's

rights,

gun

safety, national security, and the environment.

Michael Lawson, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League Mourns Senator Dianne Feinstein's Passing

Senator Feinstein left a legacy of impeccable work on behalf of the people who lived and are living in California and the United States, including her interest in working for underserved communities, which aligned with the mission of the Los Angeles Urban League and other community-based organizations and community leaders. Senator Feinstein also broke many roadblocks for women by, among other triumphs, being the longest-serving woman in

the US

Senate, the first

woman to serve on the US Judiciary Committee, and the first woman to chair the US Senate Intelligence Committee, among other achievements.

Here in California, we

will remember her strength,

dignity, intelligence, and passion for working tirelessly for gun reform in America. Senator Feinstein was the premier advocate

for

gun

safety.

After

seeing

two

of

her

colleagues

killed on

the

steps

of

City Hall in San Francisco, Senator Feinstein began charting her career fighting against gun violence and authored a bill for an assault weapons ban.

Senator Feinstein was the personification of a partisan politician who could bring individuals

with

opposing views

together.

Her

creditability working

alongside

her colleagues

to

bring

billions

of

dollars

to

California

is

unmatched.

We

will

miss

her leadership.

Today, we mourn Senator

Dianne Feinstein's passing and honor

her for making our state and country much better over three (3) decades of service in the United States Senate. We at the Los Angeles Urban League will miss her.

We

express

our

condolences

to

her family and

friends and

wish that

she

Rest

in Peace.

Ambassador Michael A. Lawson

President & CEO

Los

Angeles

Urban

League

CONTACT: Ron Carter, [email protected] (323) 864-7092

