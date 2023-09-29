(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Los Angeles Urban League, our Board of Directors, staff, and stakeholders, we mourn the passing of California United States Senator Dianne Feinstein. She
Michael Lawson, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League
was
an iconic figure
who
blazed
a
trail
for women's
rights,
gun
safety, national security, and the environment.
Los Angeles Urban League Mourns Senator Dianne Feinstein's Passing
Senator Feinstein left a legacy of impeccable work on behalf of the people who lived and are living in California and the United States, including her interest in working for underserved communities, which aligned with the mission of the Los Angeles Urban League and other community-based organizations and community leaders. Senator Feinstein also broke many roadblocks for women by, among other triumphs, being the longest-serving woman in
the US
Senate, the first
woman to serve on the US Judiciary Committee, and the first woman to chair the US Senate Intelligence Committee, among other achievements.
Here in California, we
will remember her strength,
dignity, intelligence, and passion for working tirelessly for gun reform in America. Senator Feinstein was the premier advocate
for
gun
safety.
After
seeing
two
of
her
colleagues
killed on
the
steps
of
City Hall in San Francisco, Senator Feinstein began charting her career fighting against gun violence and authored a bill for an assault weapons ban.
Senator Feinstein was the personification of a partisan politician who could bring individuals
with
opposing views
together.
Her
creditability working
alongside
her colleagues
to
bring
billions
of
dollars
to
California
is
unmatched.
We
will
miss
her leadership.
Today, we mourn Senator
Dianne Feinstein's passing and honor
her for making our state and country much better over three (3) decades of service in the United States Senate. We at the Los Angeles Urban League will miss her.
We
express
our
condolences
to
her family and
friends and
wish that
she
Rest
in Peace.
Ambassador Michael A. Lawson
President & CEO
Los
Angeles
Urban
League
CONTACT: Ron Carter, [email protected] (323) 864-7092
SOURCE Los Angeles Urban League
