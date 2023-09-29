Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Leaves Albania After Working Visit

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

TIRANA, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has left the Albanian capital Tirana following a working visit.

His Highness was bid farewell from Tirana International Airport (Mother Teresa) by Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy.

On leaving Tirana, Sheikh Khaled expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, which reflect the deep ties between the UAE and Albania.