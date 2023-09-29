UAE Weather: Humid Tonight, Clouds To Appear Eastward

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 7:24 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Some clouds will appear Eastward which may become convective by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 43oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 37oC in Abu Dhabi and 38oC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 26oC in Abu Dhabi and 28oC in Dubai and 22oC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

