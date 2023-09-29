Emirates’ Premium Economy To Extend To São Paulo

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Emirates will introduce the Premium Economy in the service between Dubai and São Paulo from November 19. According to a statement released by Emirates on Thursday (28), features include more legroom, premium dining and beverages, amongst other perks and added-value features. The service will be scaled up to daily flights in December.
According to Emirates, São Paulo is one of the latest destinations that will be operated by the enhanced A380 aircraft (pictured) in a four-class configuration. On the retrofitted aircraft, the refreshed interiors sport Emirates' signature ghaf tree motif as well as other aesthetic enhancements, beautiful designs and new color palettes, evident throughout the aircraft. The aircraft feature 56 seats in Premium Economy, in addition to 338 seats in Economy Class, 76 in Business Class and 14 First Class suites.
Besides the daily flights between São Paulo and Dubai, Emirates' Brazilian operations also include a Boeing 777 service between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro. Tokyo Narita will be offered the same enhanced experience. Seats can be booked immediately on the company's website.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied
