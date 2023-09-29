EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Abivax files registration statement for proposed initial public offering in the United States PARIS, France, September 29, 2023 – 11:00 p.m. (CEST)

– Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing ordinary shares, in the United States (the“U.S. Offering”), and a concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares in Europe (including France) and other countries outside of the United States (the“European Private Placement,” and together with the U.S. Offering, the“Global Offering”). All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs and ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed Global Offering have not yet been determined. The Global Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Global Offering may be completed. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol“ABVX”. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol“ABVX”. Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners will act as joint global coordinators for the proposed Global Offering and joint bookrunners for the U.S. Offering. LifeSci Capital will act as lead manager for the proposed U.S. Offering. Bryan, Garnier & Co will act as European lead manager for the proposed European Private Placement. The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed Global Offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at ; or Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at . A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.



