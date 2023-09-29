420 With CNW - NCAA Panel Recommends Removal Of Cannabis From Prohibited Substances List

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A committee within the NCAA has officially
recommended removing cannabis from the list of prohibited substances
for college athletes. The
Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CSMAS)
reached this conclusion following a recent meeting, urging all three governing bodies within the association to enact legislation that would cease the testing and penalizing of players for cannabinoids.
The committee based its recommendation on several factors, including the inadequacies of the current policy, their conviction that...
