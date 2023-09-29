Adviser To Croatia President Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Adviser to the President of the Republic of Croatia for Foreign and European Policy Neven Pelicaric, met with HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Croatia Sheikh Mohammed bin Youssef Jassim Al-Thani, on the occasion of the end of his term.

Neven Pelicaric wished HE the Ambassador success in his future work assignments, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

