Expo 2023: Qatar's Cutting-Edge Initiative To Fight Climate Change

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has recently devised a host of local and international initiatives that saw the country contributing successfully to global efforts in cutting back on air pollution and carbon emissions, and promoting renewables.

Qatar's commitment to addressing climate change aligns with its National Vision 2030, especially in stimulating investment in innovative agricultural and social technologies aimed at raising societal awareness of environmental issues, promoting sustainability concepts, and finding suitable solutions to transform arid and barren lands into agricultural and forested areas.

Qatar also seeks to play a prominent regional role in assessing and mitigating the negative impacts of climate change while supporting international efforts in this regard.

In line with these objectives, Qatar has developed a National Climate Change Plan, which includes over 35 initiatives to reduce emissions and more than 300 initiatives to adapt to its effects. These efforts aim to achieve a 25% reduction in emissions and greenhouse gases from all sectors by 2030.

Qatar's climate change efforts encompass a range of local actions, including close co-operation with international environmental organisations and bodies focused on climate change. Initiatives such as using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a green fuel to reduce Green House Gas (GHGs), carbon dioxide injection into the subsurface for enhanced oil recovery purposes, and launching the Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant, which is expected to reduce emissions by about 1mn tonnes annually, are just a few examples.

One noteworthy international initiative is Qatar's hosting of the Expo 2023, scheduled to kick off on Oct 2. This event, which runs for six months, aims to highlight the latest initiatives, innovations, and efforts in modern agriculture, urban greening, and vegetation conservation, both nationally and globally.

The event, taking place for the first time in a desert climate under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," will focus on four sub-themes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability. It represents a significant opportunity, especially for hot desert countries, particularly in the Middle East, to address the challenges of desertification and sustainability. The event aims to propose solutions for creating thriving green life in the desert and fostering an environment of co-operation and partnership on a global scale.

Expo 2023 Doha aims to enhance international collaboration on environmental, cultural, and financial issues while tackling the common global challenge of desertification. It invites the global horticulture sector to exchange knowledge and expertise, guide the region on how to implement the concept of green cities, encourage innovation in horticulture related to climate, water, and soil in Qatar, stimulate international investment opportunities and business prospects in Qatar, and enhance health and quality of life by preserving green spaces, supporting scientific research for practical desert greening solutions, and addressing global issues related to water, energy, and food scarcity.

Qatar's interest in horticulture and the development of green spaces in the country is evident in various initiatives, such as gardening, as the way to provide a healthy and sustainable environment, and to resist the challenges of its climate, which is characterised by its desert nature, its relatively high temperatures during the summer and the lack of rainwater. These goals are compatible with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhance biodiversity, utilise treated water for irrigation, improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and spread awareness within society about the importance of trees and their role in environmental balance.

The 'One Million Trees' initiative, launched by the Ministry of Municipality in 2019, was established in response to Qatar's commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. As a result, the number of parks and green areas is set to increase to 143 by 2023, up from only 56 in 2010. Green spaces in the country have expanded from 3.5sq km in 2015 to 16.7sq km in 2023. Thanks to these efforts, it is estimated that 1,700 tons of carbon dioxide are absorbed daily through the 1mn trees. Each tree is believed to absorb between 1.7 to 2kg of carbon dioxide daily.

This initiative, which was open to all members of society - individuals, institutions, government agencies, the private sector, companies, schools, educational institutions, youth centers, sports clubs, and the general population - focused on planting and nurturing saplings of Qatar's native florae including Prosopis cineraria (Ghaf), Ziziphus nummularia (Sidr), Acacia tortilis (Samr) and others. These trees were planted in various selected locations, such as major highways, circular roads in Doha, the Majd Road, the North Road, the Coastal Road, industrial areas, sites of sewage treatment and storage units, rainwater collection sites, city entrances, municipalities, public parks, schools, residential complexes, and other locations.

This initiative also provided a significant opportunity to coordinate regional and international efforts to contribute to achieving various environmental objectives. At top of these goals is the enrichment of biodiversity in the Middle East region through the intensification, protection, and preservation of natural vegetation, as well as combating desertification, all of which contribute to the development of various ecosystems and addressing climate change.

The initiative included tree planting in neighborhoods, housing complexes, and small-space gardens across various municipalities, as well as in outer regions. Next to Doha North Wastewater Treatment Plant, 20km northwest of Doha, a forest containing 94,043 trees was grown in an area of 7.5sq km. Most of the planted vegetation, which is irrigated with treated water, is adapted to Qatar's climate, making it a safe haven for birds and wildlife.

Coastal areas, beaches, healthcare facilities, sports clubs, hospitals, mosques, schools, companies, government entities, and areas surrounding sports stadiums, roads leading to these locations, jogging tracks, commercial centres, parking lots, protected areas, nurseries, highways, and local roads were all planted with greenery. Additionally, public gardens, parks, and squares were created with distinctive and diverse afforestation.

To make the 'One Million Trees' initiative further efficacious, there were two campaigns to get over 2,000 school students involved in the tree-planting and stimulating citizens to plant in their neighbourhoods home delivery of saplings and giving advice, guidance, and awareness on designing home gardens. Furthermore, regulatory guidelines for planting and beautifying building rooftops have been developed as part of the Qatari construction requirements. In addition, there is an initiative to increase green spaces, which involves creating public parks, central parks, and green squares (plazas) to the highest standards and quality.

Qatar's large-scale approaches to increase greenery are now beginning to yield results, particularly in combating pollution, dust, and other health-harming factors. A single tree can absorb 1.7kg of carbon dioxide daily and produce approximately 120 litres of oxygen. It reduces dust levels by 30% and efficiently cools the surrounding area, equivalent to the effect of 10 air conditioners, lowering the temperature by four degrees Celsius. All these factors play a significant role in improving air quality and encouraging community members to engage in physical activity.

All Qatar's initiatives to overcome climate challenges go in parallel with reinforced measures and practices for sustainable natural resource use that included using treated water for irrigation with an average utilisation rate of 75%, biosolids for fertilisation and employing modern irrigation techniques and remote irrigation control systems.

Qatar's cutting-edge initiatives and unrelented measures to promote sustainable development, both locally and internationally, reflect the nation's commitment to addressing climate change challenges as a strategic national priority. This commitment aims to preserve the environment for the benefit of present and future generations.

