Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size Projected To Surge USD 6,162.58 Million By 2030 With A CAGR Of 5.94%

What is Foot Orthotic Insoles? How big is the Foot Orthotic Insoles Industry?

Report Overview:

The global foot orthotic insoles market size was worth around USD 3889.92 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6162.58 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.94% between 2023 and 2030.

The term "orthotics" can also be used to refer to foot orthotic insoles. They are inserts for shoes that have been made specifically to help offer support for feet that move in an unnatural manner. Orthotics can be crafted from a wide variety of materials and come in a plethora of quality configurations and variations. This indicates that not all orthotics are the same, and as a result, purchasers need to devote a substantial amount of time to choosing which orthotics will best meet their needs. Foot orthotic insoles are often used for the primary purpose of providing the user's feet with additional padding and comfort. In addition to this, they are also used to encourage the correct movement and alignment of the foot. Orthotics are medical devices that require a doctor's prescription and are intended to be worn inside of shoes in order to alleviate discomfort and address various forms of foot ailments. They can be removed and are often personalized to meet the requirements of the patient. The market for foot orthotic insoles is expanding at a quick pace as a result of an increase in the number of users as well as many advances that aim to improve the effectiveness of the device. During the time covered by the forecast, the participants operating in the orthotics industry will have access to chances for rapid growth, but they may also have to deal with certain difficulties.

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Growth Factors

Increasing the product's use in the sporting goods sector to propel market expansion

As a result of the growing need for innovative and high-performance orthotics in the expanding sports industry, the global market for foot orthotic insoles is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate over the next few years. Players in every sport and category, including football, soccer, basketball, and tennis, employ these devices in their games. On the professional level, the managers of sports teams, the coaches, and the athletes themselves are making greater efforts to protect their players against injury. The professional sports sector is worth several billion dollars, and leading athletes in every sport have a significant amount of money invested in them. In addition to this, there has been a significant increase in the number of athletes competing in a variety of sports at the high school, collegiate, and university levels. The key driving reasons that are resulting in a growing demand for customized foot orthotic insoles are rising awareness about the benefits of sports involvement and lucrative chances in professional sports.

The increasing proportion of senior people who experience foot-related medical issues is expected to drive up consumption.

The proportion of elderly people in the population is likely to continue to rise, which should drive up demand for foot orthotic insoles. Utilizing effective insoles as a treatment or management option for a variety of foot-related medical issues is possible. Some of these illnesses worsen with age and might make living less enjoyable for the affected individual. According to studies, almost one-third of the older population experiences painful feet, foot discomfort, and foot stiffness. The majority of these diseases are brought on by improperly fitting footwear. A specialized pair of orthotics should be able to alleviate the pain. The world's population of people aged 65 and older is estimated to stand at 771 million, according to the most recent official estimates.

An increase in the number of people diagnosed with arthritis could drive market expansion.

Arthritis is a common medical disorder that can affect one or more joints, and it can cause pain and swelling in those joints. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people living with arthritis around the world increased to over 528 million in 2019. The number of people receiving treatment is increasing on an annual basis for a variety of reasons. The companies who are already active in the market for food orthotic insoles now have a big opportunity for growth.

The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market and Its Limiting Factors

It is possible that a lack of awareness on the part of potential customers will hinder market expansion.

Due to a general lack of awareness among customers regarding the availability of the product and the benefits it offers, the growth of the global market for foot orthotic insoles is expected to be restricted. In addition to this, a big portion of the population has a propensity to ignore problems associated with food because they consider it to be unimportant until the associated discomfort or problems become intolerable. There are a number of additional options available to treat a variety of concerns that are associated with the foot, such as diet and exercise, therapy, surgery, and regulating one's weight or way of life. The market penetration for other approaches continues to be higher than that of foot orthotic insoles since the majority of the alternatives are more well-known than foot orthotic insoles.

The Opportunities Offered by the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

It is possible that increasing product innovation for greater insole performance could generate prospects for growth.

Because of the rising demand from final consumers, makers of food orthotic insoles are making significant investments in the development of innovative products and the enhancement of their existing ones. For instance, in 2017, a new business in the orthotics industry called Upstep made the announcement that the company would be upgrading its product offerings within the first year after the company had been established. Upstep is now able to guarantee the happiness of their clients thanks to the newly updated protocol. The company first provides the user with a footprint kit, and then utilizes 3D printing technology to produce insoles that are tailored to the individual specifications of the customer. The global leader in information technology, HP Inc., officially entered the market in June 2021 by announcing the debut of their Arize Orthotic Solution. It is a digital platform that helps consumers gain access to individualized and high-quality orthoses. It is anticipated that patients, as well as podiatrists and orthotists, will benefit from using this platform.

The Challenges Facing the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

The high cost of orthotics is expected to be a barrier to market growth.

The high price of orthotics is anticipated to be a barrier to the market expansion of foot orthotic insoles around the world. The price of fully personalized food orthotic insoles can range anywhere from US$300 to US$800, while the price of semi-personalized options can be anywhere from US$60 to US$300. Because of the related expenditures, it is out of reach for a significant portion of the population, particularly people living in countries with poor incomes. Additionally, some of the brands that are sold in the commercial market may make claims that are not entirely accurate, and the product itself may not be entirely effective, which can lead to consumer uncertainty and unhappiness.

