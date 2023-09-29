Analysis of Jordan Diesel Generator Market Sales, Industry Revenue, And The Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- MarkNtel Advisors) According to MarkNtel Advisors, the Jordan Diesel Generator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.60% covering aspects associated with the changing interface of the industry over the years. This study also offers insights to the stakeholders, comprising data from the historic years 2018-21 & the base year 2022, to put together estimations for the forecast period 2023-28.



Additionally, our analysis is relentless & integrates an extensive examination of the industry. It entails drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, key trends, & recent developments, alongside various other parameters influencing the market dynamics & curating the fundamentals of the industry growth.



The research aims to demonstrate information on the changing operational interface of the Global Jordan Diesel Generator Market across different geographies and the expansion in each bifurcation after pondering factors like governing policies, regulations, & other external parameters.



Key Trend: Mounting Popularity of Varied Types of Advance Diesel Generators

In recent years, Jordan has seen a rise in the usage of silent & portable diesel generators. Portable & silent diesel generators have gradually experienced an increase in demand across various residential, corporate, and industrial sites due to their effective noise-cancellation properties and the convenience involved. Hence, this has generated the need for these generators from malls, theatres, telecom towers, hospitals, schools, and corporate & government offices.



Segmentation of the Industry

The Global Jordan Diesel Generator Market is highly fragmented and bifurcates into the following segmentations:



-By KVA Rating



Upto 75KVA

1 KVA to 375 KVA

1 to 750 KVA

1 KVA to 1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

-By Type



Stand By

Prime & Continuous Power

Peak Shaving

-By End Users



Residential

Commercial (Hospitality, Retail, Educational Institutions, etc.)

Healthcare

Government & Transport (Airports, Metro Stations, Govt. Buildings, Religious Centres, etc.)

Oil & Gas

Industrial (Manufacturing Facilities, Assembly Units, etc.)

Equipment Rental Companies

Regional Landscape



On the geographical front, the Global Jordan Diesel Generator Market expands across the following:



Competitive Landscape

The report incorporates a competitive landscape of the industry, covering all the essential attraction areas for the stakeholders. This section enlightens the investors with information after rigorous profiling of each company operating in the market.



Investments rise & fall

The geographical presence of players

Overview of the company

Origin & business strategy

Product/Service portfolio expansion

This section also comprises strategies adopted by the players to maintain their dominance & yield higher profits while expanding the overall business across segments and locations, grounding on the following factors:



Ongoing trends & recent developments

Performance indicators

Products/Services offered

Risk & SWOT Analysis

The companies profiled in the Global Jordan Diesel Generator Market report are



Caterpillar

Cummins Middle East FZE

Himoinsa Middle East FZE

Aksa Power Generation

Newpower Generator

PowerCo Systems International Ltd

AlKan International Motors

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

BAHMANI Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Co

Note: The Global Jordan Diesel Generator Market can further be customized with multi-dimensional, deep-level, & high-quality insights as per the specific requirements of clients.



