Craftsmen From Bukovina Restore 15 Houses In Village In Kherson Region Affected By Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Builders from the Chernivtsi region have already restored 15 residential buildings in the village of Zarichne in the Kherson region, which suffered from Russian shelling.

This was reported on Facebook by the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"As part of the implementation of the 'Plich-o-plich' program, work continues on the reconstruction of the village of Zarichne of the Vysokopillya territorial community of the Kherson region. So far, builders from Bukovina have restored 15 residential buildings," the report says.

The regional administration reminded that a total of 118 objects are planned to be restored in Zarichne.

As reported, the Chernivtsi region has already allocated six million hryvnias for the reconstruction of the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region.