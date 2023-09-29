K3 Holdings Extends Support To Residents Potentially Impacted By Looming Government Shutdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles

Property Owners Pledge to Work with Residents Directly Impacted by Shutdown

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States announced its commitment to residents and the communities it serves by offering relief and peace of mind for residents directly impacted by a federal government shutdown.If policymakers in Washington, DC fail to act before Saturday, furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal government workers and contractors throughout the United States will likely begin. Without reliable paychecks, these workers and their families will be facing tough financial decisions and significant stress.In a bid to alleviate the financial burden faced by federal workers during these uncertain times, K3 is extending a helping hand to ensure that residents in its properties can maintain their housing stability. The company understands that government shutdowns can affect individuals and families across the nation, and California is no exception."At K3 we firmly believe in supporting our residents during challenging times. We understand that government shutdowns have far-reaching consequences, including in our own communities,” stated Nathan Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings.“We are here to provide assistance and peace of mind to our valued tenants."To reassure concerned residents, K3 is offering assurances to impacted residents in advance of a shutdown event that they may be eligible for assistance from the company to help with temporary issues brought about by the failure of the federal government to pay wages on time. Any federal workers impacted by the furlough are encouraged to contact K3 at .“We understand that federal government employees play a crucial role in the fabric of our communities, and their well-being is paramount,” stated Michael Kadisha, Principal of K3.“We encourage any resident who is impacted by a federal government shutdown to contact our dedicated team. We are committed to working collaboratively with affected residents to find tailored solutions that ensure they remain in good standing with their lease agreements.”###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or

