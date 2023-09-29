Wave Welcome CEO, Vennard Wright, Honored On 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pushing Forward into a Digital Future

The list recognizes individuals promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel.

- Vennard WrightPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Vennard Wright, President & CEO of Wave Welcome , is among the honorees on the third annual Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications and technology channel through their words, actions and leadership."In a world where technology is intricately woven into the fabric of our daily lives, diversity isn't just a goal, it's a necessity. At Wave Welcome, we are steadfastly committed to fostering a culture where diverse perspectives are not just welcomed but are instrumental in shaping innovative solutions. We recognize that the real power of technology lies in its ability to be interceptive, to anticipate and address a broad spectrum of challenges. This can only be achieved when the architects of technology represent the rich tapestry of human diversity. Our mission transcends coding algorithms; it is about encoding inclusivity, equity, and representation into the very DNA of the tech sector.", said Vennard Wright.The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the efforts of dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. Many of these individuals work behind the scenes and too often their efforts go unacknowledged.“DE&I work requires levels of dedication and determination that many people do not possess,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels.“But as anyone on this list can tell you, the work is as rewarding as it is hard. We are pleased to be able to recognize these individuals and, hopefully, amplify their efforts.”“DE&I is alive and well in the channel,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels.“This year we received more nominations than ever before and learned of some remarkable achievements that should be celebrated.”Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 12 and July 14, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.About Channel FuturesChannel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.About Wave Welcome:Wave Welcome is a leading digital transformation firm based in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Committed to harnessing the power of technology for the betterment of society, Wave Welcome specializes in innovative solutions that solve real-world challenges in the Washington, DC region and across the nation. For more information, visit wavewelcome.com.###

Diamond Coley

Wave Welcome

+1 301-868-3664



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube