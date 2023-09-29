Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Foreign Ministry expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the treacherous deadly attacks on religious gatherings in a number of provinces in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

ADEN - The Kuwait-based Tanmeia Charitable Society opened the Mansour Al-Khulaifi village to shelter displaced person in the Yemeni governorate of Ma'rib.

MANAMA - The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) announced the death of the fourth serviceman after Monday's Houthi attacks on coalition forces on the Saudi southern borders.

RAMALLAH - Two young Palestinians were wounded after Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire at a vehicle near the Israeli settlement of Pesagot, to the east of Al-Bireh city in the occupied West Bank.

NEW YORK - The members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned "the egregious and escalatory" Houthi drone attack on Bahraini forces at the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

BRUSSELS - NATO member states expressed their "deep concern" about the increasing tensions in northern Kosovo, following a meeting of NATO ambassadors to discuss the situation. (end) ibi