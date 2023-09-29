Egypt, Iraq, Iran Condemn Deadly Blast In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) - Egypt, Iraq, and Iran condemned on Friday a deadly bomb blast at a religious gathering in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, which killed at least 50.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the attack and reiterated its firm position rejecting all forms of violence, terrorism and intimidation of citizens, stressing its full solidarity with Pakistan in confronting terrorism.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and its solidarity with the government of Pakistan against all attempts to tamper with its security and stability, carried out by terrorist and extremist groups.

The statement also called on countries of the world to have“more cooperation and coordination to confront what threatens the collective security of countries.”

In a message addressed to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the deadly bomb attack and expressed condolences to the Pakistani government and people over the tragic incident that killed dozens, according to a statement by the Iranian president's office.

An explosion occurred near a mosque on Friday when people were gathering to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, in the Kora Khan area of the Mastung district in Balochistan province.

The blast has killed at least 50 people, and more than 50 others sustained injuries, according to police and health officials.

The preliminary reports and police investigation showed that it was a suicide attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.