World Premiere: Queerforty Falls For Jennifer Messina With Fall To My Knees Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fall To Your Knees is available now!

Jennifer Messina and the SATX Dancers

Jennifer Messina to host Influencer Premiere Party for "Fall To My Knees" Video

Messina to Host Influencers for Music Video Release Party at L.A.'s Paper Tiger on Friday September 29th

- Jennifer MessinaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Musician and Influencer Jennifer Messina taps beats by newcomer Atomic Messy for her Boss Babe new music video. While Messy's production nods at early Madonna, the all-female cast from San Antonio, TX serves contemporary style by Fashion Nova and Entourage Swimwear with sleek kissers courtesy of Messina Glam lipgloss. The multi-hyphenate Messina has been pursuing her career in the Entertainment capital of Los Angeles, while continuing to serve in her role as a Captain in the Army Reserves in TX. The music video had its World Premiere on YouTube via Queerforty7AM on Friday September 29th. Watch the Premiere HERE:Messina, a vocal champion against Domestic Violence in the LGBTQ+ community shared her motivation for the "Fall To Your Knees" video concept. "I want it to encourage anyone going through a hard breakup that you are above any loser who doesn't see the worth In you."Jennifer graduated from The Berklee College of Music and landed in Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and music. However, she never lost her passion for military service. As a result after 11 years, she was recently promoted to Captain of her unit of the Army Reserves based in the Lone Star State. She travels there monthly to lead her unit. With the opportunity to highlight the talent pool in San Antonio, the all-female cast of "Fall To My Knees" hails from San Antonio, TX. "Fall To My Knees" was Directed by Jenna Steinkamp and Produced by BYoung Productions."We brought a strong community influenced by the Hispanic and military cultures of the San Antonio, TX community and we are presenting them on the world's stage." - Jennifer MessinaTo celebrate the launch of the "Fall To My Knees" music video - Jennifer Messina is hosting a Music Video Red Carpet Event for LA's fashionable Influencer set with Getty Images on deck. Join Jennifer and her friends for a night of celebration and networking starting at 9PM on Friday September 29th, with the live video premiere at 10:45PM sharp. RSVP for the premiere party HERE.

AP

Dezon Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Fall To My Knees