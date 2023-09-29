Afghan Caretaker FM Meets Mofa's Director Of Asian Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kazan: Foreign Minister of the Afghan caretaker HE Amir Khan Muttaqi met in Kazan, Russia on Friday with the Director of the Asian Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Yousef bin Sultan Laram, on the sideline of the 5th consultative meeting of the "Moscow Format on Afghanistan".

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in addition to assisting the Afghan people.