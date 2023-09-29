Two Palestinians Injured By Israeli Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 29 (KUNA) - Two young Palestinians were wounded Friday tonight after Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire at a vehicle near the Israeli settlement of Pesagot, to the east of Al-Bireh city in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli troops set up an ambush for the vehicle at the entrance to the settlement, before they opened fire at two young men who were inside the vehicle and subsequently arrested them.

Israeli occupation soldiers were seen carrying the injured young men on stretchers into the settlement for detention. Shortly after, Israeli ambulance vehicles arrived at the scene, although the nature of the injuries sustained by the two individuals remains unclear.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement later that one of the two was critically injured in the abdomen, while the other one suffered light injuries in the lower limbs. (end)

