Türkiye To Be Very Glad To See Elon Musk At Teknofest - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. We will be very
glad to see Elon Musk at Teknofest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
"Dear Elon Musk, we will be glad to see you next year at
Teknofest, the world's largest festival of aviation, space and
technology. I believe that by collaborating, we will make a great
contribution to the development of our country and humanity in many
areas," the publication says.
Elon Musk thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the
invitation to Teknofest.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he looks forward to
attending Teknofest in person next year and discussing investment
opportunities in Türkiye.
