Funds Raised In Slovakia To Purchase Božena-5 Demining Vehicle For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Slovakia, the fundraising campaign for the purchase of the Božena-5 demining vehicles has reached its target.
The campaign was promoted by Ukraine's Embassy, Ukrinform reports referring to MFA Ukraine.
"The fundraising campaign for the purchase of the Božena-5 demining vehicle for Ukraine has wrapped up in Slovakia. It took place thanks to the efforts of Ukraine's Embassy in the Slovak Republic, the Slovak association Mier Ukraine, and the Darček pre Putina nonprofit," the report notes.
The Ukrainian diplomats added that in the near future the Slovakian manufacturer of mine clearance vehicles, The Way Industries, will produce the Božena-5 unit and send it to Ukraine by year-end.
As reported earlier, nearly 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory is believed to be mine-contaminated. More than 5 million Ukrainians live in the areas polluted by landmines and unexploded ordnance.
