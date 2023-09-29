Ombudsman's Office: 18,291 Children Found In Ukraine Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 18,291 have been found in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The press service of the Ombudsman's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the Children of War portal for searching children, 1,217 children were considered missing [in Ukraine] and 18,291 children were considered found as of September 29, 2023," the post says.

Ukraine launches information campaign in Russia to return deportedren

As reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told parents what to do if a child goes missing in the temporary occupied territories.