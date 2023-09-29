Ombudsman's Office: 18,291 Children Found In Ukraine Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 18,291 have been found in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.
The press service of the Ombudsman's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"According to the Children of War portal for searching children, 1,217 children were considered missing [in Ukraine] and 18,291 children were considered found as of September 29, 2023," the post says. Read also:
As reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told parents what to do if a child goes missing in the temporary occupied territories.
