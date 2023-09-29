Parliament Speaker Condoles With Pakistan Over Suicide Attacks' Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent two cables of condolences Friday to Chairman of Pakistan's Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. In the cables, Al-Sadoun expressed heartfelt condolences over victims of suicide blasts throughout Pakistan earlier today, condemning such terrorist acts. The top lawmaker prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the souls of the victims, wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. (end) aa.hm

