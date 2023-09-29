Kuwaiti Leadership Condoles With Pakistan Over Suicide Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressing wholehearted condolences on the suicide attacks that took place in Baluchistan, southwestern the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, claiming scores of lives and injuring many people.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the State of Kuwait's robust condemnation of this abhorrent terrorist act, which contradicts all humane beliefs and values, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon souls of the victims and wishing the wounded swift recovery.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent similar cables. (end)

hb







