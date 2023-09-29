EU Calls For Continuous Humanitarian Support For People In Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (KUNA) - The European Union Friday said it is urgent to ensure continuous unimpeded humanitarian support to those who are still in need in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to those who have left.

The EU supports the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross which is facilitating the urgent evacuation of wounded people as well as patients, and the provision of emergency assistance on the ground, said EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, in a statement.

He noted that a mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians is currently taking place, as a result of Azerbaijan's military operation of 19 and 20 September and of the previous months-long blockage of the Lachin corridor.

People are fleeing their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and are finding refuge in Armenia.

"Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians, including their right to live in their homes in dignity without intimidation and discrimination, as well as the right to return for those displaced. It is essential that a UN mission can access the territory within the next days," he said. (end)

