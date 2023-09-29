Kuwait Deplores Treacherous Attacks On Religious Gatherings In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministry expressed Friday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the treacherous deadly attacks on religious gatherings in a number of provinces in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry re-affirmed Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of all forms of violence and harm to innocent people.

It expressed Kuwait's solidarity with the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the measures it takes to preserve its internal security.

The Ministry extended Kuwait's sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistan and to the families of the innocent victims. It also wished a speedy recovery for those injured. (end)

