Suicide Bombing Kills Six People, Injures 6 Others In Mogadishu Café

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- At least six people were killed and six others were wounded in a suicide bombing attack at a cafe in Howlwadaag District in the Somali capital on Friday, according to Mogadishu Police. Police Spokesman Sadiq Adam told the Somali National News Agency that the attack was carried out by a member of the Al-Shabab terrorist group. (end) asm.rg.ibi

