UNSC Condemns Houthi Attack On Bahraini Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The members of the UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned "the egregious and escalatory" Houthi drone attack on Bahraini forces at the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by the Council President Ferit Hoxha, the UNSC warned that the assault constitutes a serious threat to the peace process and regional stability, including in Yemen.

The Council members also called on the Houthis to end all terrorist attacks, reiterating concern at the targeting of civilian infrastructure in cities at the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The members of the Security Council further called on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

The members stressed that any escalation would only exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni population.

The UNSC reiterated the need for decisive steps towards a sustainable ceasefire and underlined their continued strong support for efforts towards a political settlement and ultimately ending the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Council reaffirmed their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Four Bahraini servicemen were killed in a Houthi drone attack on their post at the southern borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Bahraini forces are part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen. (end)

ast.mmj.ibi









MENAFN29092023000071011013ID1107168026