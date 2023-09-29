GCC Chief Condemns Attack On Religious Procession In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned on Friday the suicide bombing that targeted a religious procession in Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan.
In a press statement, Al-Budawi expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government and the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.
Al-Budawi affirmed the GCC's firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability. (end)
