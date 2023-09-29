(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Jobs Figures Due on Both Sides of Border Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ISM manufacturing (Sept.)

Construction Spending (Aug.)

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Markit Canada PMI (Aug.) The index registered 48.0 last month, in contrast with a forecast of 49.2 and with last August's reading of 49.6.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Job openings (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) (Q3) Reported EPS of 65 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) (Q1) Reported EPS loss of one penny, compared to a gain of $2.57 in the prior-year quarter.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.02, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (T.NG) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (Sept.)

Factory Orders (Aug.)

ISM Services (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) (Q2) Reported EPS for $1.56, compared to $1.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE: AYI) (Q4) Reported EPS of $3.29, compared to $3.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.34 cents, compared to $1.98 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

NexTech AR Solutions (C.NTAR) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter. Trilogy Metals Inc. (T.TMQ) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 29) U.S. Trade Deficit (Aug.) GDP Report (Q2)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q2) Reported EPS of $3.39, compared to $3.17 in the prior-year quarter. ConAgra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) (Q1) Reported EPS of 60 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.08 compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Aug.) In July, Canada's merchandise imports decreased 5.4%, while exports were up 0.7%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from a revised $4.9 billion in June to $987 million in July.

IVEY PMI (Sept.) The index measured 53.5 in August, compared to 48.6 in July and 53.5 in August 2022.

Featured Earnings

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) (Q3) Reported EPS of 54 cents compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (T.TBRD) (Q4) Reported EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. Employment Rate (Sept.)

Consumer Credit (Aug.)

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Sept.) Employment rose by 40,000 (+0.2%) in August. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5%, following three consecutive monthly increases in May, June and July.

Featured Earnings

Tilray Brands Inc. (T.TLRY) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to a loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.