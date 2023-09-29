(MENAFN- Pressat) Time Team Special: Digging the Band of Brothers to premiere worldwide on YouTube

The feature-length documentary starring Sir Tony Robinson commemorates 80 years since the legendary Easy Company were stationed in Aldbourne, Wiltshire, England ahead of D-Day.

The first brand new Time Team Special featuring Sir Tony Robinson will premiere this Saturday 30th September 2023 at 7pm (BST) on the Time Team Official YouTube channel. The eagerly anticipated documentary sees Time Team working with Operation Nightingale in an English village linked to the United States Army's most famous regiment of the Second World War – the legendary 'Band of Brothers'.

Aldbourne, Wiltshire, was once home to the iconic Easy Company of the US 101st Airborne Division. The paratroopers were stationed here in 1943, before engaging in pivotal actions of World War II – among them Operation Overlord, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.

80 years later, in May 2023, Time Team visited to explore the traces they left behind through an archaeological investigation. The excavation was spearheaded by Operation Nightingale, a Ministry of Defence initiative that uses archaeology to support the recovery of servicemen and women returning from conflict.

Time Team's creator and Series Producer, Tim Taylor, says:“What a thrill to join forces once again with Operation Nightingale.” The initiative's co-founder, Richard Osgood, MBE, says:“We've made some fantastic discoveries together in Aldbourne, while continuing our efforts to assist military veterans with the power of archaeology.” Tony Robinson says:“It's wonderful to be back out in the field with Time Team again, and what a project to kick things off!”

To celebrate the release, Time Team has partnered with Warner Hotels for a very special competition. The prize includes a luxurious 3-night stay at Littlecote House, a grand Tudor mansion near Aldbourne, with a stunning Roman mosaic in the grounds. Littlecote was the headquarters of the 101st Airborne during the war, and is where Tony Robinson filmed several scenes for the new episode.

Since returning to screens, Time Team has investigated sites including a Knights Hospitaller preceptory, an Anglo-Saxon cemetery and a Roman sarcophagus. The episodes are possible thanks to thousands of fans worldwide, on the online membership platform, Patreon. With over 9,000 current members, Time Team has set a goal of 10,000 ongoing members in order to develop more episodes.

Tim Taylor says:“We can't wait to share our new Time Team Special with you, and investigate more historic sites together!”

---------------------------------

About Time Team

Time Team is an archaeology television series, created by Series Producer, Tim Taylor. First airing in 1994 on the UK's Channel 4, it soon became a Sunday teatime staple. Today, the show is watched by millions on YouTube in over 140 countries worldwide.

Originally presented by Sir Tony Robinson, Time Team made household names of archaeologists including the late Mick Aston, Phil Harding and Carenza Lewis. Across 20 series, Time Team investigated over 220 sites, including iconic landmarks Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey. At its height, Time Team was one of the UK's largest independent funders of archaeology, and the series is credited with boosting the popularity of archaeology in Britain.

Time Team relaunched independently in 2020 with the support of thousands of fans worldwide on the platform Patreon. In July 2023, Time Team unveiled plans to cement its position as the prime location for archaeological programming and discoveries. With over 9,000 current Patreon subscribers, Time Team has set a new goal of 10,000 ongoing members, in order to develop more sites.

New episodes hosted by Dr Gus Casely-Hayford, OBE are available on the Time Team Official YouTube channel, with over 180,000 subscribers and 13 million views. Meanwhile, Tony has returned to present new 'Specials', beginning with the first documentary, 'Digging Band of Brothers' alongside Operation Nightingale.

Classic Specials are now being released, one every month, on the Time Team Official YouTube channel and Patreon. Vintage episodes from Series 12 to 18 are available on the Time Team Classics YouTube channel, which has over 254,000 subscribers across the globe.

About Operation Nightingale

Operation Nightingale is a Ministry of Defence initiative to assist the recovery of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans by getting them involved in archaeological investigations.