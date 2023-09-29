SBA Administrator Guzman Releases Statement On The Reopening Of The 8(A) Application Portal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 29, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement on the reopening of the application for the 8(a) Business Development Program (8(a) Program).

“Though the administration of the 8(a) Program has been impacted by a recent court injunction and order, the program is open for business. In the weeks since the injunction, the SBA has reviewed or recertified thousands of current 8(a) participants through a process consistent with the court's order. And now the SBA has reopened the 8(a) application to new participants – ensuring a vast, talented pool of vendors are available to federal agencies.

“The 8(a) Program has more than a 50-year track record of making contracting with the U.S. government more accessible for thousands of small businesses who, in turn, provide critical products and services to advance agency missions. Leveling the playing field not only provides entrepreneurs from historically underserved communities the opportunity to grow their businesses, create jobs, and contribute to their local economies – it is also crucial to enhancing performance across our federal government.

“As we await a final ruling, the SBA and Biden-Harris Administration remain committed to supporting the 8(a) Program and standing up for the small business owners who have helped drive America's historic economic growth. We will not let attacks from those who seek to take us backward chill our efforts to promote equal opportunity, expand access to the American Dream, and ultimately strengthen our country's industrial base.”



