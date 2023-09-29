Practical Healing Announces Precision Medicine Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Practical Healing Expands Suite of Wellness Services

WADSWORTH, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Practical Healing, located inside Marigold Wellness Collective in Sharon, Ohio, has expanded its suite of wellness services. The Precision Medicine Program uses biomarkers, and biometrics, pharmacology, supplements, to approach health and wellness from a highly detailed, precise perspective.The Precision Medicine program is crafted for highly motivated individuals who want to address health concerns in partnership with an invested team of practitioners, from physician assistants and functional medicine providers to dietitians.Precision Medicine allows each individual to highly customize their wellness plan. Each assessment begins with a discovery of a patient's current health state, advanced functional testing, extensive diagnostics, genetic and biomarker evaluation, and biometric data collection.The Precision Medicine Program additionally includes a comprehensive initial assessment, follow-up visits, and access to additional resources as needed. The initial assessment includes a review of your medical history, a physical exam, and laboratory testing.Follow-up visits allow the practitioner to monitor your progress and make any necessary adjustments to the plan. The program also includes access to additional resources, such as nutrition and lifestyle counseling, stress management, and exercise programs.For more information visit .

